CS chairs 109th FAC meet, clears 13 development proposals

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 19:
The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) headed by Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Thursday in its 109th meeting cleared 13 proposals of urgent developmental and public importance, on the specified terms and conditions.
The proposals cleared include use of forest land for construction of PMGSY roads across various forest divisions, upgradation of four-lane Jammu-Akhnoor section of NH 144 A, 220 KV double circuit Amargarh-transmission lines associated with Kishenganga HEP, 132 KV D/C Ramban to Sangaldan transmission line, Ichoo Mini HEP and Mawar-Ahlan Mini HEP in Anantnag and other critical infrastructure.
Reiterating directions for ensuring minimum felling of trees and undertaking compensatory afforestation over alternate land in lieu of diversion of forest land, the Chief Secretary stressed upon strict supervision and monitoring of approved works in the forest areas.
He asked the Member Secretary, FAC to bring a proposal on setting up of an effective and robust monitoring mechanism for observance of all FAC conditions in future cases, in the next FAC meeting.
The Chief Secretary directed the Forest department to submit a report within a month to elucidate whether the specific terms and conditions in respect of the cases cleared by the FAC during the last eight years had been duly satisfied.
He emphasised upon user agencies to consult the officers of the Forest department at the project conceptualization stage, to ensure working out proposals which involve minimum felling of trees and preservation of flora and fauna.