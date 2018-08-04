CS attends workshop on roadmap for quality enhancement in educational institutions

Srinagar, Aug 3
In a day-long workshop held here today, Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam today highlighted the importance of knowledge improvement of quality education.
He said that the present dispensation is holding education as a topmost priority and will provide full support to higher education institutions for the enhancement of quality education in the State.
The Chief Secretary was speaking at a one-day workshop organized by the Department of Higher Education in collaboration with National Higher Education Resource Centre on the roadmap for quality enhancement in Education Institutions of J&K at SKICC here.
On the occasion, Commissioner Secretary Higher Education, in her welcome address, highlighted the available opportunity and possible challenges which might be encountered in the pursuit of the targets of quality enhancement and excellence.
She stressed upon the participants to set short, medium and long-term targets and also devise a road map for achieving the set targets.
Joint Secretary, MHRD, Government of India, Ishita Roy, announced that there shall be a special dispensation to enable all the un-covered Higher Education Institutions of the State to get their NAAC Accreditation which in turn shall qualify them for financial assistance from about 23 Ministries of the central government.
Chairperson National Higher Education Resources Centre and National Coordinator Rusa, Prof B. Venkatesh, said that the pass outs from institutions of the State should continue to excel in the ever-changing demands of the market by focusing on the promotion of innovation, research, entrepreneurship and self-employment.
The speeches were followed by a discussion amongst the participants and the participating Vice-Chancellors and College Principals were given time to present their perspectives with regard to the road map for quality enhancement in their respective institutions and also for the State as a whole.