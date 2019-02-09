CS asks DCs to finalize beneficiaries’ list by Feb 22

1st installment to be released in March 2019
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 8:
Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Friday chaired a video conference with Deputy Commissioners to review district wise- preparations with regard to implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) in the State.
Commissioner/Secretary, Revenue Department, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Secretary, Agriculture Production/Horticulture Department, Secretary, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Secretary Information Technology Department, Special Secretary, Finance Department, Director, National Informatics Centre, J&K and other senior officers were present in the meeting. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir participated in the meeting through video conferencing.
Under PM-KISAN, landholding farmer families, having cultivable land upto 2 hectares, will be provided direct income support at the rate of Rs. 6,000 per year. This income support will be transferred directly into their bank accounts in three equal installments of Rs. 2,000 each.
The programme will be effective from 1st December, 2018 and the first installment for the period upto 31st March 2019 will be paid in March, 2019. The Union Government has asked the States to finalize, certify and upload the district-wise beneficiary list to the PM-KISAN Portal by 25th February, 2019.
Chief Secretary asked the Deputy Commissioners to finalize the database of eligible beneficiary landholder farmer families in the villages as per defined format capturing Name, Bank Account numbers; Mobile numbers etc of the beneficiaries and after certification send it to the NIC, J&K by 22nd February, 2019 for uploading to the Portal.
Earlier, Chief Secretary chaired a meeting with the concerned Administrative Secretaries to finalize the modalities for implementing PM-KISAN in the State, as per operational guidelines of the programme.