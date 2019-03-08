CS approves Rs 29.5 cr for disasters preparedness

March 08, 2019 |

Chairs SDRF’s SEC meet

The State Executive Committee (SEC) of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) headed by Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Thursday approved release of Rs 29.5 crore to meet any eventuality on account of natural disasters for the year 2019-20.

Administrative Secretaries of Finance, Home, Revenue, PW(R&B)/DMRR&R, School Education, Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Chief Executive Officer and Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

SEC approved that Rs 3 crore will be kept at the disposal of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Rs 2 crore each with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir/Jammu, Rs 0.5 crore with Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh and Rs 1 crore each with all Deputy Commissioners.

To promote disaster preparedness in schools, Chief Secretary asked School Education Department to draw up a calendar of training programmes which is in consonance with the guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and in compliance with the directions of the Prime Minister issued during the 6th meeting of NDMA, held in October-2018 at New Delhi.

SEC directed for constitution of a Committee to examine and work out modalities for procurement of disaster related equipment/machinery for the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

SEC also approved action taken by Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla with regard to release of Rs 16 lakh to the NoKs of Uttarakhand landslide victims belonging to Boniyar, Tehsil Uri, under SDRF.

Chief Secretary also reviewed the status of disbursement of cash relief as per approved norms, among the farmers/orchardists whose crops/apple produce/trees were damaged in the snowfall of November 3rd/4th, 2018. SEC emphasized upon capacity building of officers/officials besides the volunteers, to broaden their horizon from the perspective of handling disasters, which can be effective in mitigating the impact of disasters in the state.