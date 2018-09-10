CRPF’s blackmailing ‘rapist’ arrested: Police

SRINAGAR:
Police said they have arrested a CRPF man who has been blackmailing a housewife for the last two years in a Sopore locality.
The police action came within hours after the lady spoke up and revealed her two years of “tormenting” by the CRPF man in a video that went viral on social media late last week.
The Sopore housewife went on record in video revealing how a CRPF man was abusing and blackmailing her for two years. The video appeared on social media in September 2018.
“We registered a case soon after a formal complaint came to us,” SDPO Sopore Mashkoor Ahmad Zargar said. “The accused is in custody”.
A housewife, living in Chinkipora locality of Sopore alleged, in a video that a CRPF man barged into her residence and abused her. Later, she alleged, he would blackmail her for last one and a half years on basis of a video which he had claimed to have recorded.
She alleged that she was being moved out of her home by him and driven to other places. She made many other allegations including that she would find many men during “force” outings. Finally, she revealed everything to her husband who registered a formal case.
Wife of a well-placed government official in a technical service, the lady is the mother of two girls. She is living in her husband’s home which is opposite to a CRPF camp, housing 179 battalion. Her husband has told media that the accused CRPF man would threaten her wife after raping her. He has also said that after he got the shock of his life when his wife revealed the blackmail, he also started getting threats. He has handed over 18 cell phone numbers to the police from whom he would receive threats, media reports suggest.
Mushkoor said the investigation is about to be concluded in the FIR No 234/2018 under RPC 452, 376, 506. “We have visited the spots and investigation is at its peak,” he said.
They have already arrested the accused. He has been identified as Iqbal Ahmad son of Abdul Rasheed, a resident of Garkote Uri. The accused was on leave and we went to his home and arrested him, police said, adding that they have questioned him.
Ready to join NC over right to self-determination: MLA Rasheed
Srinagar: Welcoming Dr. Farooq’s stand on article 35-A and article 370, AIP president Er Rasheed has appealed NC leadership to return to their original agenda of the right to self-determination for people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Er Rasheed in a statement said, “The facts have proven that disbanding plebiscite movement in 1975 after Indra Abdullah accord was a huge blunder and had late Sheikh sahib shown consistency, things would have been altogether different.”
“The decision taken by NC leadership to boycott the upcoming local body polls is a confession that participating in army-sponsored elections to the state assembly in 1996 was a mistake and a turning point in India’s favour. While masses, by and large, boycotted 1996 elections but afterward participated in elections became a compulsion for common Kashmiris,” said Er Rasheed.
Er Rasheed added, however, it would not be in the interest of Kashmiris to get indulged in blame games and if Dr Farooq Abdullah and his collogues have started realizing that New Delhi just wants to first use and then throw Kashmiris it should be welcomed, subject to the condition they show consistency.
Er Rasheed said “batting for the preservation of 35-A by Dr Farooq Abdullah is the voice of every Kashmiri but the issue is how should the leadership of various streams persuade New Delhi for a peaceful settlement to the 70-year long-pending dispute. Since NC has played a key role in the entire Kashmir history since 1947 as such it is moral responsibility of the party leadership to respect the sentiments of masses. It is high time for the party leadership to return to its original agenda of seeking a plebiscite on both sides of LOC.”
Er Rasheed appealed Farooq Abdullah to show consistency, give up the autonomy slogan and revive plebiscite movement and added that not only AIP but every nationalist Kashmiri will support Dr Farooq Abdullah and his party if the party returns to its original agenda of seeking plebiscite for entire Jammu and Kashmir.