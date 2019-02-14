About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CRPF vehicle hit by IED blast in Lethpora Pulwama

Published at February 14, 2019 04:01 PM 0Comment(s)7035views


Javid Sofi

Awantipora

A CRPF vehicle was hit by an IED explosion on Thursday in Lethpora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district. 

A police official said that the blast caused damage to a parked vehicle of CRPF.
 
Witnesses said panic gripped in the region after the explosion, believed to be an IED planted in  road divider.
 
Further details awaited.
 
[Representational Pic]
