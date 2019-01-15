CRPF trooper injured in Tral gunfight succumbs

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 14:
After battling for life for nine days, a paramilitary CRPF man, who was critically injured in a gunfight in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, succumbed to injuries at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.
CRPF spokesman Sanjay Sharma said the injured CRPF man Mahesh Kumar Meena succumbed to injuries at AIIMS in the evening.
The CRPF man was injured in a day-long encounter with militants at Arpal area of Tral on January 5. The militants had managed to escape during the gunfight.
Meena, 39, was airlifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, New Delhi after sustaining bullet injuries during the encounter. (GNS)