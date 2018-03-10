About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CRPF trooper commits suicide in Srinagar

March 10, 2018


Agencies

Srinagar

A paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper committed suicide on Saturday in Srinagar. This is the third consecutive suicide by security men in three days.

Constable Sukhdev of the 79 Battalion of CRPF committed suicide in the high security Sonwar area, police sources said.

"The jawan shot and killed himself with his service rifle. An FIR has been registered," the police said.

This is the third suicide by security men posted on duties in Jammu and Kashmir. Two soldiers of the counter-insurgency Rashtriya Rifles shot and killed themselves in Kupwara

