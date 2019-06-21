CRPF resorts to aerial firing after motorcyclist jumps checkpoint in Anantnag

June 21, 2019 | Agencies

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Friday resorted to aerial firing a after motorcycle-borne youth jumped a checkpoint in south Kashmir district of Anantnag.

Official sources said that a motorcyclist and his pillion mate were signaled to stop at a checkpoint established by CRPF on K P road in Anantnag on Friday.

However, they said the motorcyclist didn’t stop and jumped the signal following which security forces fired few warning shots in the air. 'Additional security forces were rushed to the area and a search operation was launched to nab the youth,' they said.