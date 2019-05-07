CRPF personnel narrate ‘grey shades’ of polling

May 07, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

The paramilitary force personnel deployed on duty during the fourth and final phase of polling in Pulwama and Shopian districts on Monday opined that they haven’t witnessed an election with such polling percentage in other parts of the country including the Valley.

Talking to Rising Kashmir a group of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed on duty at Government Boys Higher Secondary school, Khrew said they were amazed to see how the voting percentage was high in two polling booths set up inside the school while being low in the other three booths.

“The other two booths have witnessed brisk polling but the booths on this side have seen fewer voters,” they said.

A CRPF man deployed inside Boys Degree College Pulwama—where eleven polling booths had been setup—said that in his career he has been posted in Hyderabad, Assam and Jammu but has never experienced such a low key election.

“I was posted in Budgam during this election and people voted there in comparison to today. There aren’t many voters coming to vote,” he said.

Another CRPF personnel posted inside Boys Higher Secondary Shopian, which housed eight polling stations said that he has been posted in the Valley during 2009 and 2014 parliament elections.

“People voted in large numbers then. Today it’s different because the youth is unhappy,” he said.