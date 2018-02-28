CRPF organizes medical camp in militancy infested Pulwama village

Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar:
At a time when there is rise in militant attacks on forces, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organized a medical and education camp in the militancy hotbed village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
The CRPF 92 battalion had to erect a bunker (watch tower) to hold a medical awareness camp at Wakharwan area of Pulwama district. Wakharwan is just few miles away from the native village of Hizbul commander Riyaz Naikoo.
The people from villages of Badarwan, Renzipora, Koil villages of Pulwama district were asked to take part in the camp. Later in the day an educational camp was organized at the another militancy infested Koil village of Pulwama, where computers were distributed to a local school.
The area is considered one of the most sensitive and volatile areas in terms of militancy. There are a number of active militants from these villages present in the ranks of Hizbul Mujadhideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba, locals said.
“It was after a long time that the any force organized a medical camp in this area. I have no idea when the last such camp was held here,” said Nisar Ahmad, a local reporter.
Manish, Deputy Commandant 92 Battalion quoted his commandant K S Negi saying that they didn’t feel any such security concern in the area.
“People are very friendly here. And these camps were organized for people only. Around 300 people from these neighboring villages participated in the camp,” he said.
He said the camp was organized at a very crucial time, when there is rise in militant attacks on security forces.
“I understand the circumstances under which we organized the camp. We have full support from people and went ahead with the camp,” Manish added.
