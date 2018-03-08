About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at March 08, 2018


CRPF organises tour for footballers

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 CRPF Wednesday organised ‘Send off Ceremony’ at Srinagar airport for the last leg of Bharat Darshan tour for the winners and runners up teams CRPF Football Cup of Srinagar district DIG CRPF Srinagar Sector TJ Jacob along with DIG CRPF North Srinagar Shailendra flagged off the Bharat Dharshan tour of 38 boys from Srinagar international airport.
These boys are from Jahangir FC, Radpora FC who were the winner and runners up teams of Srinagar district in the CRPF Football Cup.
This Bharat Darshan tour is part of the prize package for the teams. Earlier, in the first and the second leg similar tours were organised for the teams from Budgam and Ganderbal.
These boys will visit different cities of country including Delhi, Jaipur, Ajmer and Agra.

 

