CRPF organises talent hunt program at Indoor Stadium

June 10, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Div Com praises participants, Valley wide auditions to follow

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Basheer Ahmad Khan on Sunday said that Kashmiri youth have enough potential to showcase their talent at any platform in the world.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of a promotional event of a talent hunt program 'Kaavish’ organized by the Central Reserve Police Force Kashmir, OPS Sector (CRPF) at Indoor Stadium Srinagar, he said the program will boost the talent of youth in Kashmir and as they have enough talent but they require opportunities and better avenues to display that.

“Our youth has potential in every filed and they have proven it in the past also. There is a need for a platform which CRPF has provided them. The state government will also provide support for conducting such initiates and in future also the government will roll out such programs,” Khan said.

On the occasion, IG (Operations) CRPF, Zulfikar Hussain said the aim of 'Kaavish' is to reach every corner of the Valley. The event will boost visibility and provide an equal opportunity for all young artists from Kashmir to prove their talent in terms of music, dance, and singing, he said.

“The best performers will be provided an opportunity at both the national and international level. Music has the power to connect minds and in Kashmir also music traditional value also,” he said.

Hussin said these events will be conducted in every district in the state and will help us to nourish the talent of youth.

Earlier, both Divisional Commissioner and IG CRPF inaugurated the event and hoped that it will help in the nourishing talent of youth in the valley.

The organizers have decided to take auditions in all four zones of Kashmir including Baramulla, Bandipora, Anantnag, and Srinagar. The audition for North Kashmir will be held on 12th June, South Kashmir on 15th June, East Kashmir on 18th and West Kashmir on 20th June.

The judges for the auditions will include prominent Kashmiri singers include Shazia Bashir, Aabid Ali, Irfan Bilal and Ajaz Rah.

According to the organizers, the Gala-1 will be held at Dak Bangalow Khanabal, Anantnag on 23rd June, similarly Gala-2 will be held at Shervani Hall, Baramulla on 26th and Gala-3 at the SKICC, Srinagar on 29th June, respectively.

The final will be held at the SKICC Srinagar on 18th August and Grand concert will be held in the SK stadium Bandipora on 24 August where artists from Bollywood (Metro group) Preetam will be performing on the occasion.

The Ist prize will be worth 5 lakh rupees including the winner’s trophy, 2nd two lakh rupees and runner up trophy and 3rd prize will also get a cash prize of 1 lakh rupees and a trophy.

The promotional event saw huge participation of youth across the valley. Besides top officials from the CRPF and police and were also present in the event. The event was managed by the Royal Kashmir Management private limited.



