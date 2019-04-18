CRPF orders probe into death of patient on highway

April 18, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

The paramilitary CRPF has ordered a high-level inquiry into the halting of an ambulance ferrying a cancer patient, who later had died on way home on April 10, when civil traffic was banned on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

The inquiry was ordered after Rising Kashmir published a report about the CRPF men stopping an ambulance despite pleas from the driver and attendants that a cancer patient was travelling in the vehicle.

A video of CRPF men not allowing ambulance to travel on the highway has also gone viral on social media.

In a statement issued on Twitter, CRPF said the ambulance was halted near Lower Munda on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

“CRPF is deeply anguished at the sad demise of Abdul Qayoom Banday of Doda suffering from terminal illness, whose ambulance while travelling from Srinagar to Doda after being discharged by the doctor, was asked to halt near Lower Munda on April 10 (Wednesday), because of the restrictions placed by the government on civilian traffic movement,” read the statement.

The CRPF expressed “sincere condolences and sympathised” with Banday family for their loss.

“We will like to assure the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir that strict instruction are in place to enable speedy passage to ambulance and ailing civilians,” the statement said adding, “A high level enquiry has been ordered into the incident.”

Banday, an employee in agriculture department, was being ferried to home in Doda in an ambulance that was stopped by CRPF men near Lower Munda on the highway and not allowed to move ahead.

In the video clip that has gone viral, a CRPF man is seen preventing ambulance from moving ahead despite the patient and attendants on board pleading with them.

The CRPF man also had signalled the driver to park the ambulance aside on the highway which he did.

The attendants had pleaded that a critical patient was inside the ambulance but were let go only after nearly 25 to 30 minutes.

The deceased’s son Sheran Qayoom told Rising Kashmir that the forces opened door of the ambulance and saw the patient inside.

“But, we were let go only after 25 minutes,” he said.

Inspector General of CRPF (Operations), Zulfikar Hassan said the internal inquiry into the incident has already begun.

“The inquiry is headed by a senior officer of CRPF,” he said.

IG CRPF said instructions have already been issued to the men on ground to allow ambulances and school buses travel on the highway on “no civil traffic” days after proper checking.

The government has imposed two-day on movement of civil traffic on nearly 270-km-long highway from Baramulla to Udhampur for smooth and safe passage of security convoys.

The contingents of government forces are deployed at the intersections of the highway to restrict the civil traffic from entering the highway on Sunday and Wednesday.

The authorities deploy magistrates on different routes on the highway and they have been tasked to issue passes to exempted travel categories like medical emergency cases, schools, tourists, lawyers, or any other spontaneous emergency.



