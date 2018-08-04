About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CRPF officer, SPO injured in Ang grenade attack; LeT claims responsibility

Published at August 04, 2018 12:22 AM 0Comment(s)126views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Aug 03:

 A paramilitary CRPF officer and a policeman were injured in a grenade attack at Mehdi Kadal area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, on Friday.
Police said the suspected militants lobbed a grenade on CRPF bunker guarding the SBI branch at Mehdi Kadal.
“In the blast, an ASI of CRPF and a SPO Mudasir Ahmad sustained minor splinter injuries and were hospitalized,” he said.
Meanwhile, the militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has claimed the responsibility of the attack.
LeT spokesperson Dr Abdullah Ghaznavi in a statement issued said its cadres lobbed the grenade and fired upon the CRPF post “in which more than two CRPF men were injured”. (With inputs from GNS)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top