CRPF officer, SPO injured in Ang grenade attack; LeT claims responsibility

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 03:
A paramilitary CRPF officer and a policeman were injured in a grenade attack at Mehdi Kadal area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, on Friday.
Police said the suspected militants lobbed a grenade on CRPF bunker guarding the SBI branch at Mehdi Kadal.
“In the blast, an ASI of CRPF and a SPO Mudasir Ahmad sustained minor splinter injuries and were hospitalized,” he said.
Meanwhile, the militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has claimed the responsibility of the attack.
LeT spokesperson Dr Abdullah Ghaznavi in a statement issued said its cadres lobbed the grenade and fired upon the CRPF post “in which more than two CRPF men were injured”. (With inputs from GNS)