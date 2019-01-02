CRPF officer from north Kashmir dies in Jharkhand

Noor ul HaqBaramulla Jan 01:
An Assistant Commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Boniyar area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district reportedly died due to electrocution in Khunti district of Jharkhand on Monday.
"29-yr-old Ghulam Jilani Khan, CRPF Assistant Commandant of 157 battalion from North Kashmir, died in Jharkhand yesterday due to electrocution while conducting a special 2-day operation," M Dhinakaran, DIG CRPF said.
"It's an accidental death. The post-mortem report is awaited."
Ghulam Jilani (29) son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, a resident of Manzgam village of Boniyar in Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, according to his family members was transferred to Jharkhand just sixteen days ago.
“We received a communication from the control room Jharkhand yesterday at around 8:30 in the evening. They said Jilani has died due to electrocution while his team was patrolling in the area,” said Sajid Khan, cousin of Jilani Khan.
Khan family claimed that control room Ranchi provided differing statements since yesterday.
"Yesterday they informed us that Jilani was heading a patrolling team in forest area during the night and died due to electrocution. They informed us that due to the darkness he couldn't see the HT wire lying in the area and got electrocuted, while as on Tuesday morning the officials from Jharkhand said that he went on check some work at a project site and died when a high tension wire fell on him," they said. Khan's family demanded a high-level investigation in the case.
A mass communication graduate from Government Degree College Baramulla, Jilani according to his family worked hard to earn a job and cracked UPSC in the first attempt. They said that within a short span of time he was conferred with several promotions due to his excellent duty in CRPF.
The lone bread earner of his family, Jilani Khan had served in Jharkhand earlier also and was posted in Kashmir for urban and local body elections.
Jilani was transferred to Khunti district of Jharkhand again some sixteen days ago. He is survived by old age parents, 3 younger brothers, and two sisters.
A family member said that Jilani's body has reached Delhi and will be probably airlifted to Srinagar today morning after further medico-legal formalities.