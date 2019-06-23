CRPF men thrash local pandit in Levdoora Qazigund

CRPF personnel on Sunday afternoon allegedly beat up a local Kashmiri Pandit, Krishan Ji Raina, in Levdoora area at Qazigund area of Kulgam district. Raina has been living in this locality since childhood. He claimed that the deployed CRPF personnel rounded him up in the Levdoora area without any provocation.

“The forces personnel not only beat me up but also questioned as to why I was living in the Kashmir valley despite being a Hindu. They thrashed me with bamboo sticks,” he said.

Krishan Ji son of Gopi Nath Raina, a native of Levdoora has sustained multiple injuries in this incident while the front window of his car has also been damaged by the forces personnel.

"I was on way to Qazigund market to get medicines for my ill wife, when the CRPF men stopped and started beating me up for no reason. It was the local muslims who came to my rescue. A local man literally begged the forces personnel to release me from ther clutches. He too was assaulted in the process," alleged Krishan Ji

Afterthe news about the incident spread in the area, locals staged protests and demanded action against the erring armed forces personnel.