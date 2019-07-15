CRPF men saves girl from drowning in Baramulla, video goes viral

July 15, 2019 | Agencies

Video of CRPF men saving a girl, who was drowning in a stream in north Kashmir district of Baramulla, has gone viral on social networking sites.

In the 25-second video, five CRPF jawans could be seen running towards a stream, where a girl was being swept away by gushing water.

The CRPF men jumped into the stream and saved the girl.