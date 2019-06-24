CRPF men assault local Kashmiri Pandit

June 24, 2019 | Shafat Mir

The paramilitary CRPF personnel on Sunday afternoon allegedly beat up a local Kashmiri Pandit, Krishan Ji Raina, in Levdoora area of Qazigund in Kulgam.

Raina, son of Gopi Nath Raina, has been living in this locality since childhood and didn’t migrate from Kashmir. He claimed that CRPF personnel rounded him up in the Levdoora area without any provocation.

“The force personnel not only beat me up but also questioned me as to why I was living in the Kashmir valley despite being a Hindu. They thrashed me with bamboo sticks,” he said.

He has sustained multiple injuries while the front window of his car was also damaged by the forces personnel.

"I was on way to Qazigund market to get medicines for my ill wife, when the CRPF men stopped and started beating me up for no reason which resulted into multiple injuries to my body. It was the local Muslims who came to my rescue. A local man literally begged the forces personnel to get me out of their clutches. He too was assaulted," he said.

As soon as the news about this incident spread in the area, locals staged protests and demanded action against the erring armed personnel.

Locals later took him to a nearby hospital where he was treated for minor injuries to his body.

Station House Officer of Qazigund police station said, "We have taken cognizance of the incident and the necessary legal action will be taken regarding it".