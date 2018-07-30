CRPF man shot dead in Pulwama

Javid SofiPulwama, July 29:
A paramilitary CRPF man was shot dead by suspected militants in Naira village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday evening.
Police sources said a CRPF man identified as Nasser Ahamd Rather R/o of Naira, Tahab village in Pulwama was fired upon by militants from close range outside his house when he was leaving to a nearby mosque for evening prayers.
They said he sustained multiple bullet injuries and was shifted to District Hospital Pulwama, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Medical Superintendent District Hospital Pulwama Dr Abdul Rashid Parra said the CRPF man was dead on arrival.
"He had multiple firearm injuries in abdomen," doctors at DH Pulwama said.
Naseer, who was posted with CRPF 182 bn in Pulwama, was at home on leave.
He is survived by wife and three year old kid.
After the incident, police, paramilitary and army men rushed to the area and launched combing operation to track down the militants responsible for CRPF man’s killing.