CRPF man kills self after firing at two colleagues in Srinagar

Published at January 06, 2019 09:59 AM


CRPF man kills self after firing at two colleagues in Srinagar

Srinagar

A paramilitary CRPF man shot himself dead after injuring two of his colleagues at a camp in Pantha chowk on outskirts of Srinagar.

The incident happened at around 9.25 pm on Saturday after three CRPF men Mukesh Babu of Madhya Pradesh, Ranjeet Tewari of Jharkhand and Jaafarudin Qureshi of Madya Pradesh had a heated argument over some issue.

Mukesh fired upon other two CRPF, injuring both of them.

The injured were shifted to Army’s 92 base hospital.

Quoting sorces, GNS reported that Mukesh shot himself dead with his service riffle and was found dead in the bathroom.

