March 22, 2019 | PTI

CRPF man kills 3 colleagues in Udhampur

 Three CRPF personnel were killed Wednesday evening after a colleague in a fit of anger fired at them after an altercation at their camp in Udhampur in Jammu region.
The fratricide incident happened at around 10 pm when constable Ajit Kumar shot three of his colleagues from his service rifle at the 187th battalion camp of the force in the Battal Ballian area in Udhampur, officials said.
The officials said while three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men were killed in firing, Kumar also shot himself and is critical in a hospital.
Kumar hails from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and was rushed to a military hospital nearby, they said.
The deceased have been identified as head constables Pokarmal R of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, Yogendra Sharma of Delhi and Umed Singh of Rewari in Haryana.
The incident is said to be triggered after the CRPF man had an altercation, they said.
A CRPF official said an inquiry has been launched into the incident to ascertain why the CRPF man took such an extreme step and fired on his colleagues.

 

