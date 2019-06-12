CRPF man killed, police officer among four injured in Anantnag attack

June 12, 2019 | Shafat Mir

A CRPF man was killed and four others including a girl were injured in a militant attack at KP road Anantnag in south Kashmir on Wednesday.

Police wrote on Twitter that there was an exchange of fire between forces and militants in Anantnag.

“Area is under cordon,” police said.

An official said that a CRPF man brought dead to district hospital Anantnag while two other CRPF personnel, station house officer Anantnag and a girl were injured.

He said that the injured CRPF men and girl were being treated at district hospital Anantnag while SHO Anantnag, who has bullet wound in chest, has been taken to Srinagar for specialised treatment. Further details awaited.

(Representational picture)