CRPF man killed in Pulwama militant attack

Militants attacked CRPF camp in south Kashmir’s Kakpora area in Pulwama district Sunday evening and in the incident one CRPF man was killed.
A senior police officer said that militants fired upon CRPF at Railway station Kakpora, who had reached the place for election duty, and one trooper got injured in the firing. The injured identified as Head Constable Chandrika Prasad of 183 of D Coy was rushed to nearby hospital where he succumbed.
CRPF had arrived the place yesterday for election duty.