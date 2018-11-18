About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CRPF man killed in Pulwama militant attack

Published at November 18, 2018 08:18 PM 0Comment(s)1377views


CRPF man killed in Pulwama militant attack

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Militants attacked CRPF camp in south Kashmir’s Kakpora area in Pulwama district Sunday evening and in the incident one CRPF man was killed.   

A senior police officer said that militants fired upon CRPF at Railway station Kakpora, who had reached the place for election duty, and one trooper got injured in the firing. The injured identified as Head Constable Chandrika Prasad of 183 of D Coy was rushed to nearby hospital where he succumbed.

CRPF had arrived the place yesterday for election duty.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top