CRPF man killed, another hurt in Srinagar attack

Hizb claims responsibility
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Jul 24:
A paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man was killed and another injured in a militant attack in Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Tuesday.
Officials said at around 4 pm, militants fired upon a CRPF naka near Fire and Emergency Service headquarters, Batamaloo.
Two CRPF men were injured in the militant attack and were immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital, where a critically injured personal succumbed to injuries.
Another injured CRPF man was discharged from the hospital.
CRPF spokesman Sanjay Sharma identified the slain CRPF man as constable Shaker Lal of 23 bn.
The deceased was posted at Kara Nagar in Srinagar.
“He was part of CRPF contingent that was on a routine duty in the area,” Sharma said.
After carrying out the attack, militants escaped from the scene.
The police and CRPF men laid siege around the area and conducted searches to nab the attackers. However, no arrests were made.
A police spokesman said police have registered a case and taken up investigation.
“Initial investigation has led to some tangible leads on which police is working,” he said.
Inspector General CRPF, Ravideep Sahi said they suspect that two militants were behind the attack.
“We can’t say with confirmation but we suspect that two attackers fired on the CRPF men,” he said.
Asked whether militant movement was on rise in Srinagar, Sahi said things were under control.
“These kind of sporadic incidents happen but things are under control,” he said.
Police in the evening released picture grab of CCTV footage and sought public help to identity the attackers.
“Identify the suspects involved in today’s militant attack at Batamaloo. Police seeks your cooperation in tracking the militants,” police tweeted along with the picture of two bike-borne suspects.
Meanwhile, militant group Hizbul Mujahideen claimed responsibility of the attack.
Hizb operational spokesman, Burhan-ud-din, in a tele-statement to a local news gathering agency KNS claimed responsibility of the attack.
He claimed that two CRPF men were killed and many others injured in the attack.