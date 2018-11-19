About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CRPF man killed

Javid Sofi

Pulwama, Nov 18:

 A paramilitary CRPF personnel was killed in a militant attack in Kakapora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday evening.
A Police official said militants attacked a CRPF camp near railway station at Kakapora at around 7:15 pm on Sunday.
“The militants lobbed a grenade and followed it by firing on sentry morcha of 183 Batallion CRPF near Kakapora railway crossing in which one head constable, Chandrika Prasad received a bullet injury in his lower abdomen,” he said. “The injured was shifted to hospital where he succumbed.”
The whole area has been cordoned off by CRPF 183 Bn, 50 RR and JKP, the official said.

