CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Namtehaal Budgam

Press Trust of India

Srinagar

A CRPF man was Friday injured in a grenade attack by militants on government forces in Budgam district, police said.

The militants lobbed a grenade on a forces' party at Namtehaal in Budgam as they were returning to their camp, a police official said.

He said one CRPF man sustained minor injuries in the blast.

The official said the government forces have cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for the assailants.

This is the third grenade attack on forces in Kashmir in as many days.

Militants hurled a grenade on forces at Sherbagh in Anantnag on Thursday, resulting in injuries to seven people, including two CRPF jawans.

On Wednesday, militants hurled a grenade at a police station in Kulgam district, injuring three civilians.

 

