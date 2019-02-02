CRPF man hurt in grenade attack

2 boys injured after device explodes in Pulwama
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 01:
A CRPF man was Friday injured in a grenade attack by militants on forces in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
A police official said militants lobbed a grenade on forces' party at Namtehaal in Budgam in the evening as they were returning to their camp.
A CRPF man sustained injuries in the blast.
He was evacuated to army hospitalised.
The police and CRPF men immediately rushed to the area and launched cordon and search operation in the area to track down the militants.
However, no arrests were reported.
Meanwhile, two children were injured after an explosive substance they were fiddling with exploded at Rahmoo village of south Kashmir's Shopian district.
The injured were identified as Sharafat Bashir, 12, and Junaid Bilal, 16.
They were shifted to District Hospital Pulwama, where from doctors referred Junaid to SKIMS Soura, Srinagar for specialised treatment.
Reports said the boys had found the grenade earlier today at the site of the gunfight that left two militants dead in Drabgam, nearly five kilometers from the spot where it went off.