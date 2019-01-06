CRPF man hurt but no militant’s body found

Javid SofiAwantipora, Jan 5:
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man was injured in a gunfight during day long anti-militant operation at Aripal village of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.
Though, a residential house was damaged in the gunfight but no militant body was retrieved from the site, leading to speculation that militants might have managed to escape from the area.
A police official said at around 8.30 am, a cordon and search operation was launched by joint party of police, CRPF and army men at Aripal village of Tral in Pulwama district after receiving specific inputs about presence of militants in the area.
He said searches were initiated and some warning shots fired towards a residential house.
“After sometime, contact was established with militants who were hiding in a residential house. A gunfight ensued and it continued till evening,” the official said.
He said the house was damaged after troops set it on fire. “However, no militant body was retrieved from the gutted house so far”.
“The operation is still intact,” the official said.
He said a CRPF man was critically injured in the encounter and he was evacuated to army hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment.
The locals alleged that the house, where from militants were firing on troops, was extensively damaged after being set on fire by force personnel.
“Many youth marched towards the gunfight site and pelted stones on forces, who retailed by firing pellets and teargas shells,” they said adding clashes intensified after 5 pm when rumors spread that a local militant has been killed.
A local resident from Aripal said two youth were injured in forces action.
The injured were shifted to Sub District Hospital Tral.
Authorities at SDH Tral said one of the injured youth had pellet injury and another shell injury on head.
Both were referred to SMHS Srinagar for specialised treatment.
The mobile internet service was snapped in Pulwama district after the gunfight started.
It was second gunfight in Tral in last three days.
On Thursday, three militants were killed in a gunfight with forces at Gulshanpora village of Tral.