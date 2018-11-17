About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CRPF man dies in a road accident in Awantipora

Published at November 17, 2018 02:15 PM 0Comment(s)366views


Rising Kashmir News

Pulwama
A CRPF man died in a road accident on Srinagar-Jammu highway near Awantipora on Saturday.
 
Witnesses said CRPF personnel was injured a in road aaccident near Chachkote area of Awantipora. The injured was rushed to Public Health Centre Awantipora where he succumbed to  injuries.

A doctor at PHC said that he had apparently no visible injury. "His nose was bleeding and he had a rib fracture ," he said, adding that further details will come after autopsy. 
 
The deceased has been identified as Gulab  Chand of 130 battalion. Police has registered a case in this incident. 
