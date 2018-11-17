CRPF man dies in a road accident in Awantipora

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama
A doctor at PHC said that he had apparently no visible injury. "His nose was bleeding and he had a rib fracture ," he said, adding that further details will come after autopsy.
A CRPF man died in a road accident on Srinagar-Jammu highway near Awantipora on Saturday. Witnesses said CRPF personnel was injured a in road aaccident near Chachkote area of Awantipora. The injured was rushed to Public Health Centre Awantipora where he succumbed to injurie...More
15121 votes were polled in the 5 wards of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district for the first phase of panchayat elections till 11 a.m Saturday. An official said that in five wards of Kunzer, Uri , Parenpillan, Noorkhah and Kandi Belt Rafiabad 15121 votes were polled up t...More
Unknown gunmen have abducted three civilians from a village in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday. A police official said that unknown gunmen abducted three civilians from Saidpora, Payeen viilage of shopian. The abducted persons have been identified as Farooq Ah...More
For the first time, the United States voted on Friday against an annual UN resolution condemning Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights, dropping its practice of abstaining in the vote. The non-binding resolution was adopted in a General Assembly committee by a vote ...More
Train service has been suspended on Saturday for “security reasons” in Kashmir valley, where JRL has called for a general strike on the first day of the nine-phased Panchayat election being held today. All train runs will remain suspend in Kashmir valley on Satur...More
The UNenvoyforYemensaid Friday he intends to convene peace talks "shortly" inSwedenin a bid to end a war that has driven millions to the brink offamine. The Saudi-backed government and the Huthi rebels have shown a "renewed commitment" to work on apolitical solutionand have ...More
The number of people missing in a devastating wildfire in northern California jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday, authorities said, as the remains of eight other victims were found by rescuers. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the number of missing had soared from 631 o...More
Shutdown is being observed in Srinagar and other districts on the first day of Panchayat polls. Shops, business establishments and private offices remained closed Saturday morning following Joint Resistance Leadership’s call for shutdown on this day. Public and privat...More
The United nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has voiced concern and alarm at reports that up to 30 children have been killed during recent violence in Al Shafa village, in eastern Syria. Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, sa...More
Voting for the first phase of Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir began this morning amidst tight security. Polling is taking place in seven districts of Jammu division, six in Kashmir Valley and two in Ladakh. The polls are being conducted on the non-party basis. 427 c...More
A bomb killed at least two people and wounded eight others in Pakistan's port city ofKarachiFriday, police and hospital officials said. The blast reportedly damaged buildings and triggered panic in the densely populatedMalirdistrict. "A timed device planted underneath a push...More
The death toll among Afghanistan's security forces is nearing 30,000 since the start of 2015, AfghanPresidentAshraf Ghanihas said, a figure far higher than anything previously acknowledged. Ghani appeared via video link this week at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced Inter...More
