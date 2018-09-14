CRPF lawn tennis tournament held

Rising Kashmir News
Inter BN/GC Lawn Tennis Tournament of CRPF for officers and men concluded here at Amar Singh Club Srinagar in which CRPF officers and men of Srinagar Sector participated in Singles and Doubles.
The tournament which is being organized by 79 BN CRPF was inaugurated by TJ Jacob, DIGP.
The final matches in colorful closing ceremony were played on in which A Srinivas, DIG in Singles and Ravideep Singh Sahi, IG and A Srinivas, DIG in doubles were declared winners.
Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, of J&K High Court had graced the occasions as chief guest in the closing ceremony who greatly hailed the participation and energetic performance of players beyond.
He also appreciated that despite optimum and continual cumbersome operational commitments, CRPF could spare time to motivate its officers for such sportive events which is a testimony of lofty morale of its officers and men.
Speaking on the occasion, Inspector General, Srinagar Sector CRPF, Ravideep Sahi said that Sports is the way of life.
“A healthy nation is always a wealthy nation. One can think of a healthy mind only in a healthy body for which sports is a direct way. Both physical and mental well-being are the pre-requisites for total health. The winners will represent Srinagar Sector in Force level Lawn Tennis events later this year.”