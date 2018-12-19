CRPF fails to cough up Rs 20 crore to PDD

It’s Police that has to pay the bill: CRPF
Finance Deptt pays bill from State coffers: PDD
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 18:
The paramilitary CRPF is the biggest power defaulter in Kashmir with a total outstanding bill of Rs 19.97 crore till August 31 this year.
As per the official figures, CRPF Bunker Commandant Exhibition owes Rs 1.85 crore to the Power Development Department (PDD); CRPF Bunker Commandant Tengpora owes Rs 1.52 crore; CRPF Bunker Commandant Solina owes Rs 1.38 crore; CRPF Bunker Commandant Hanuman Mandir owes Rs 55.42 lakh; CRPF Bunker Tangpora owes Rs 10.97 lakh; CRPF Bunker Muslimabad owes Rs 10.97 lakh; CRPF Bunker Solina owes Rs 14.69 lakh.
The CRPF 157 Battalion (Police) camp near Tatoo Ground has not paid power dues amounting to Rs 2.07 crore to PDD.
CRPF 49 Bn (Police) Neelam Cinema has a total outstanding of Rs 43.35 lakh while CRPF 23 Bn camp near assembly complex has an outstanding of Rs 2.69 crore.
CRPF 23 Bn (Police) New Secretariat Srinagar owes Rs 70.02 lakh to PDD, CRPF 23 Bn (Police) Old Karan Nagar has to clear power bills amounting to Rs 6.03 crore.
Similarly, CRPF 49 Bn (Police) Old Karan Nagar has an outstanding balance of Rs 43.01 lakh, CRPF 83 Bn (Police) Old Karan Nagar owes Rs 84.37 lakh and CRPF 144 Bn (Police) Old Assembly Complex has to pay Rs 1.09 crore to PDD.
In winters when entire Kashmir has to witness power curtailment, the camps of government forces in the Valley receive an uninterrupted power supply.
CRPF spokesman Sanjay Sharma said it was the Police department that has to pay the power bills.
“CRPF is facilitated by the Police department in Kashmir. It is them who hire buildings on rent to accommodate us here,” Sharma said. “So it is not our prerogative to pay power bills.”
Meanwhile, a PDD official said under the “book adjustment”, the pending bills of the CRPF camps is being paid by the State government.
“The PDD is not at loss. It is the Finance department that from its own exchequer clears the outstanding amount of these CRPF camps,” an official said.
The information was provided by the PDD after an RTI activist M M Shuja filed an RTI seeking details about the outstanding amount of various Government of India as well as State departments operating in Kashmir division till 31 August 2018.