CRPF constable dies of electrocution in Srinagar

AgenciesSrinagar
A constable of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died due to electrocution in Safa Kadal area of the downtown city early Saturday morning, official sources said.
Constable Altaf Ahmad Mir, on guard duty at main gate of Safa Kadal police station, got in contact with a live wire, resulting in his on the spot death.
Mir was a resident of Check Arsalan Bandipora, the sources said, adding that his service weapon and magazines were also damaged.
A case has been registered and investigation initiated.
[UNI]