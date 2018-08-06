CRPF changed Murfad’s clothes after killing him: Family

Syed Amjad ShahJammu:
The family members of the 25-year-old Syed Murfad Shah, who was shot dead at former CM, Farooq Abdullah’s residence on Saturday claimed that the CRPF men may have changed his clothes after killing him.
They claimed that their son was wearing black T-Shirt and it was missing when they found his bullet-ridden body.
“The CRPF men might have changed his T-Shirt to save the man who shot first at Murfad,” they alleged.
One of the family members told media that since, they run arms business, Murfad might have been called by one of the Farooq Abdullah’s guards from his private residence in Bathindi.
“There, he might have arguments with the CRPF men and they murdered him. The murder was-well planned. His T-Shirt was changed. His pant was same which he was wearing at the time of leaving the residence for gym,” claimed a relative of the deceased.
He further claimed that the black colour T-Shirt which he was wearing is missing. “His (Murfad’s) mobile phone is also missing. His body was stage managed inside the lobby of Farooq Abdullah’s residence as if he was killed there. They are making us fool with their claims to divert probe with a motive to provide escape route to the accused CRPF men.
Meanwhile, ADC Jammu, Arun Manhas, SDPO Rafiq Manhas alongwith senior officials visited Chinore area where the family was holding protests demonstration with the body of the youth and assured speedy investigation.
“We will ensure time bound investigation in the incident. The call detail report (CDR) and CCTV footage will also be collected. We have appointed SDM Ilyas Khan and he would be investigating the incident in a transparent manner,” said ADC Manhas.