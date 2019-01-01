About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CRPF Assistant Commandant from Kashmir dies in Jharkhand

Press Trust of India

Ranchi

An Assistant Commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has died in Khunti district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

"CRPFs Assistant Commandant J Jilani died of unknown reasons on Monday. We have sent the body for post mortem to know about the details (of the death)," Deputy Inspector General of Police, A V Homkar said here.

Details could be known only after the post mortem report comes, he said when asked the reason behind the death.

Jilani is a resident of Manzgam Boniyar in Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, reports said. 

