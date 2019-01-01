CRPF Assistant Commandant from Kashmir dies in Jharkhand

Press Trust of IndiaRanchi
An Assistant Commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has died in Khunti district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.
"CRPFs Assistant Commandant J Jilani died of unknown reasons on Monday. We have sent the body for post mortem to know about the details (of the death)," Deputy Inspector General of Police, A V Homkar said here.
Details could be known only after the post mortem report comes, he said when asked the reason behind the death.
Jilani is a resident of Manzgam Boniyar in Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, reports said.