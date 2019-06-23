Cross-LoC traders to meet in Tashkent to push for resumption of trade

June 23, 2019 | Junaid Kathju/Rabiya Bashir

As Government of India (GoI) has suspended the cross-LoC trade, traders of both sides of Kashmir are holding a three day conference at Tashkent in Uzbekistan to chalk out a strategy to push for its reopening.

The two business delegation from Jammu and Kashmir would be led by Kashmir Chambers and Commerce Industries (KCCI) president Sheikh Ashiq and Jammu Chambers and Commerce Industries (JCCI) president Rakesh Gupta.

The three-day conference would start from Sunday at Tashkent.

President of Poonch cross LoC Traders Association Pawan Anand would also be part of the delegation.

From Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK), the business delegation would be led by Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) president Sohail Shuja Mujahid.

The delegation would also include president of Traders Union Rawalakot-Poonch Sardar Kazeem and Chakote Traders Union former general secretary Anjum Zaman Awan.

The conference is being organised by Centre for Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR).

KCCI president Sheikh Ashiq said the aim of the conference is to formulate a strategy to restart the cross LoC trade.

“Due to suspension of LoC trade, the traders are incurring huge losses. The motive of the meet is to find a common ground and then reach out to the respective governments across the line to push for its reopening,” he said.

Ashiq said of the 16 delegates attending the three-day conference, eight would be from Jammu and Kashmir and rest from PaK.

He said the delegations would also probably pass a resolution, which would later be sent to heads of the state of India and Pakistan.

On April 2019, Government of India ordered suspension of cross-LoC trade on both routes (Srinagar-Muzaffarabad and Poonch-Rawalakote) in Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly being misused by Pakistan-based elements.

The start of cross-LoC trade was started in October 2008 as part of confidence-building measures (CBMs) between India and Pakistan.

Talking to Rising Kashmir over phone from Muzaffarabad, president of Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sohail Shuja Mujahid said the main focus of the conference would be on the reopening of cross LoC trade.

“We want trade between the two sides of Kashmir to resume. And for that we will sit and explore all options during the three-days conference,” he said.

Over 600 traders were registered for cross LoC trade in the State and 21 items were on the approved export and import list from both the routes.

Vice president, Cross-LoC Traders Association, Samiullah Bhat said the association is very hopeful that the trade would resume soon.

He said the KCCI and JCCI have taken a positive step for the peace process and resumption of LoC trade.

Bhat said they have again approached the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“We are hopeful that there will be a response from the ministry,” he said.

After suspension of cross-LoC trade, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said the cross-LoC trade would only be resumed after stricter measures, full proof mechanism and systems are put in place.