Cross-LoC traders protest against trade suspension

April 22, 2019 | Sabreeen Ashraf

Scores of cross-LoC traders on Monday staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar, seeking resumption of the trade between India and Pakistan.

The traders associated with Salamabad cross-LoC traders Union gathered at a Park in Srinagar to protest against the trade suspension by India.

The protesting traders were carrying placards that read "We Want Justice and ‘resume trade, don’t play with our fate."

On 19 April Union Home Ministry suspended the cross- LoC trade, stating that the routes were used for “inflow of weapons, narcotics and foreign currency”.

The move was criticised Traders and politicians in Kashmir.

The cross-LoC trade on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad and Poonch-Rawalakote routes was started on October 21, 2008 as a Confidence Building Measure (CBM) when PDP was in power in the State.