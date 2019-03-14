Cross-LoC trade suspended in Poonch

March 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The cross-LoC trade was suspended on Wednesday after Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy gunfire and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said.

Five mortar shells fired by Pakistani troops hit the Trade Facilitation Centre at Chakan-da-Bagh, damaging a few sheds, including the one housing the X-ray scanner, custodian of LoC trade centre, Poonch, sources said.

He said the mortar shelling took place around 12.30 pm, when the process of scanning of the trucks was almost complete.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing in Gulpur, Krishna Ghati Sector and Chakkan Da Bag in Poonch district from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

He said Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along LoC in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector in Poonch district.

"After 1 pm onwards, Pakistani troops breached ceasefire in Chakkan da Bagh in Poonch district,” he said adding army men also effectively returned the fire.

Pakistani troops also pounded several forward areas of Poonch sector including Shahpur, Gulpur, Jhulas and Salotri.

Reports said Pakistani troops shelling started soon after 31 trucks from Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) carrying almonds, walnuts and dry dates had entered this side around noon.

A senior police official said two mortar shells landed near the trade facilitation centre soon after the trucks from the other side reached there.

However, there was no loss of life or the property, he said.

SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said employees and all people were shifted to underground bunkers at the trade centre.

An official said the cross-LoC trade was suspended for the day in view of the shelling.

The cross-LoC trade between Poonch on this side and Rawalakot in PaK, which started in October 2008, takes place from Tuesday to Friday every week on barter system.