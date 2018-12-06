Cross LoC trade suspended after India, Pakistan Armies trade fire in Uri sector

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
Authorities on Thursday suspended cross LoC trade along Srinagar-Muzzafarabad route following the ceasefire violation in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Reports said that on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday Armies of India and Pakistan exchanged heavy gunfire in Kamalkote sector of Uri.
Sub Divisional Divisional Magestrate Uri, Baseer-ul-Haq told Rising Kashmir that following the intense shelling along LoC the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad cross LoC trade has been suspended as a precautionary measure.
"The residential area is some two kilometres away from the site of shelling. However we are ready to evacuate the locals if the situation demands so. Right now we have suspended the cross LoC trade," SDM Uri said.
Meanwhile locals said that a tin shed belonging to Hakim Ali Mir son of Atta Mohammad Mir, a resident of Bathard Kundi Barjala in Kamalkote Uri was damaged due to shelling from Pakistan side.
On Thursday morning, fresh firing was reported in the area creating a fear psychosis among the locals.
Earlier on Wednesday two Indian Army men identified as Sepoy Dupo Veshunath and Naik M Walim were wounded after Pakistani troops fired at Indian Army posts in Kamalkote area of Uri.
