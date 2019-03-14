Cross-LoC trade remains suspended for second day

March 14, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The cross-LoC trade between Poonch-Rawalakot remained suspended for the second day on Thursday even as there was no report of ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

It was suspended after five mortar shells hit the cross-LoC facilitation centre at Chakan-da-Bagh in Poonch district on Wednesday at around 12.30 pm, when the process of scanning of trucks was almost complete.

Though there were no casualties in the shelling, several sheds including the one housing the X-Ray scanner were damaged.

"The trade remained suspended for the second day and is likely to be resumed tomorrow (Friday)," custodian of LoC trade centre, Poonch, Fareed Kohli told PTI.

The cross-LoC trade between Poonch on this side and Rawalakot in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, which started in October 2008, takes place four days a week from Tuesday to Friday on barter system.

The Indian Army had retaliated to the firing from Pakistan on Wednesday.

"There has been no report of ceasefire violation from anywhere along the LoC since late Wednesday afternoon," an Army official said.

He said the Indian Army is fully alert and maintaining tight vigil along the LoC and the International Border.