About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Cross LoC trade continued as usual on Tuesday

Published at February 26, 2019 06:15 PM 0Comment(s)1884views


Cross LoC trade continued as usual on Tuesday

Noor ul Haq

Uri

Amid escalated tension between India and Pakistan, the cross LoC trade Tuesday continued on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road with around 70 trucks carrying good crossing over to both sides on LoC.

 

Officials at Salamabad Trade Facility said that the trade between this part of Kashmir and Pakistan-administered Kashmir happened as usual on Tuesday and as per routine. 


“35 trucks carrying Banana, embroidery, chilly seeds, pomegranate, elachi and grapes crossed the Kaman Post from Uri to the other side and 35 trucks carrying potato, Kino, dry fruits and embroidery came from the other side,” President Cross LoC trade Hilal Turkie said.

 

He said that there was no such direction from the government to suspend the trade.  

 

"Although traders were apprehensive today, but we had no direction to suspend the business,” Hilal added. 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top