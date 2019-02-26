Cross LoC trade continued as usual on Tuesday

Noor ul HaqUri
Amid escalated tension between India and Pakistan, the cross LoC trade Tuesday continued on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road with around 70 trucks carrying good crossing over to both sides on LoC.
Officials at Salamabad Trade Facility said that the trade between this part of Kashmir and Pakistan-administered Kashmir happened as usual on Tuesday and as per routine.
“35 trucks carrying Banana, embroidery, chilly seeds, pomegranate, elachi and grapes crossed the Kaman Post from Uri to the other side and 35 trucks carrying potato, Kino, dry fruits and embroidery came from the other side,” President Cross LoC trade Hilal Turkie said.
He said that there was no such direction from the government to suspend the trade.
"Although traders were apprehensive today, but we had no direction to suspend the business,” Hilal added.