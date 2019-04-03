Cross-LoC trade along Poonch-Rawalakot route suspended

April 03, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The cross-LoC trade along the Poonch-Rawalakot route was suspended on Tuesday in view of the heavy shelling along the LoC, officials said.

Three people -- a BSF officer, a woman and a five-year-old girl -- were killed and 24 others, including five security personnel, were injured Monday when Pakistan pounded dozens of villages with mortars in different sectors of Poonch district.

"The weekly cross-LoC trade was suspended in view of the frequent shelling by Pakistan and tense security situation," the custodian of LoC trade (Poonch), Fareed Kohli.

The cross-LoC trade between Poonch on this side and Rawalakot in Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) started in October 2008 and takes place four days a week from Tuesday to Friday on barter system.

Kohli said the situation is being monitored and no decision has been taken yet on the resumption of the trade on Wednesday.

"The decision will be taken Wednesday morning after a fresh review of the situation," he said.

Despite intense shelling, the weekly cross-LoC bus service plied along the route as per schedule on Monday. "A total of 23 passengers from both sides crossed the LoC at Chaka da Bagh crossing point to meet their relatives," the officials said.



