April 16, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Cross-LoC trade along Poonch-Rawalakot resumes after two weeks

The cross-LoC trade along the Poonch-Rawalakot route resumed Tuesday after nearly two weeks, with 70 goods trucks crossing the Line of Control, officials said.

The move came as a relief to traders, who had been incurring losses due to the suspension.

Trade and travel between the two sides were suspended following heavy shelling along the LoC on April 1 which led to the death of three people -- BSF officer, a woman and a five-year-old girl -- in Poonch. Twenty-four others, including five security personnel, were injured.

The cross-LoC bus service, popularly known as Paigam-e-Aman (message of peace), resumed operations Monday.

On Tuesday, As many a 35 trucks carrying various items, including walnuts, dry dates, almonds, embroidery items, herbs, potatoes and pista, crossed the LoC and entered Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

Similarly, 35 trucks carrying jeera, fruits, herbs and various other items crossed over, the officials said.

The crossing of trucks took place from 1125 hours to 1142 hours from the Chakan-Da-Bagh trade facilitation centre, they added.

