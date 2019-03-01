Cross-LoC shelling erupts in Uri, Kamalkote, civilian injured

AgenciesSrinagar
A civilian was injured as cross-LoC shelling erupted in Uri and Kamalkote sectors of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.
Reports said that fresh shelling erupted at Gawahalan, Chokas, Kiker and Kathi posts in Uri sector and across whole Kamalkote sector.
The Indo-Pak armies exchanged heavy shelling since 3:00 am with mortars and small arms in these sectors.
A police officer said that Pakistan Army in violation of ceasefire attacked several Indian Army posts in these areas.
"The Army manning the fence responded the shelling effectively", he said.
The official said that some shells landed into residential areas.
"One civilian Mohd Reyaz Khan son of Nazir Khan of Madiyan Kamalkote was injured and was taken to sub district hospital Uri for treatment".
When reports last came in, the shelling were intermittently going on at all these places.
Meanwhile, the residents living near LoC are frightened amid heightened tension between the two countries following air strikes. (GNS)
(Representational picture)