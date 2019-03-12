Cross-LoC bus service suspended for 2nd consecutive week

March 12, 2019 |

The cross-LoC bus service between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad remained suspended for the second consecutive week on Monday, officials said.

The bus service remained suspended on Monday due to repair work of the Kaman bridge, which connects Kashmir valley with Pakistan-administered-Kashmir, said an official.

He said that the trade scheduled tomorrow between divided two parts of Kashmir is likely to remain suspended as well in view of the ongoing repair work. However, the bus service remained suspended last week due to cross-border shelling amid the tension between India and Pakistan over February 14 Pulwama attack that left 40 CRPF troopers dead.