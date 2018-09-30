Cross-border firing claimed 109 lives since 2016

Among the dead include 56 force personnel, 53 civilians
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Sep 29:
At least 109 people have been killed and 565 injured in ceasefire violations and cross border firing at International border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir in less than three years, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revealed.
The MHA reply to an RTI query revealed that 109 civilians and force personnel were killed and over 565 civilians and security men injured in cross border firing from 2016 till July 2018.
The information was revealed by Kashmir desk of MHA vide letter no. 13030/2/2018-K.II dated 31/08/2018 in response to an RTI application filed by Raman Sharma of Jammu.
According to MHA, 2018 witnessed maximum number of ceasefire violation and cross border firing incidents both at IB and LoC as compared to 2016 and 2017.
“In 2018 till July, 1435 firing incidents were reported, which is higher than the data of 2016 and 2017,” it stated.
In 2016, 449 incidents (228 at LoC and 221 at IB) and in 2017, 971 incidents (860 at LoC and 111 at IB) were reported.
Those killed in cross border firing and shelling in last three years include 56 force personnel and 53 civilians.
Of them, 28 civilians were killed in 2018.
Of 565 injured in border hostility, 302 were civilians and 263 force men.
In last three years, 35 Army men were killed in border hostilities. Of them, eight army men were killed in 2016.
In 2017, 15 army men were killed and 12 died in 2018.
In 2018, 12 BSF men were killed and 47 others injured while nine BSF men were killed and 39 injured in cross border firing in 2016 and 2017.
