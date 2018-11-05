Crop damage caused huge distress to growers: SDF

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
In the aftermath of season’s first snowfall across Kashmir region , Shahabad Development Forum (SDF) on Sunday appealed governor, Satya Pal Malik for the compensation of the locals of Dooru village in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district who witnessed losses of fruit trees due to snowfall.
Chairman, SDF, Zahoor Malik while lamenting on the issue said that the snowfall has caused huge damage to apple growers in Dooru and other parts of the valley, “we appeal the governor to compensate the losses of the apple growers.”
Malik said the apple growers are in distress due to the huge losses inflicted on their apple harvest and damage to apple trees due to the snowfall. He said as apple harvesting season is in the pipeline and trees are yet to be naturally defoliated.