Crisis deepens in Edu Dept as 80% workforce nominated for election duties

Staff starved Election Dept depends on other depts to conduct polls
Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Pushing education sector into further mess, eighty per cent of workforce for conducting upcoming ULB-Panchayat polls in Kashmir has been nominated from Department of School Education, sources told Rising Kashmir on Friday.
The Deputy Commissioner’s (DC’s) of many districts have expressed to the government that it was difficult to depute teachers in huge numbers for election duties amid crisis in the education department. “The election department has only one per cent of manpower for the election process and it becomes really difficult for administration to nominate teaching staff to the education department,” highly placed sources told this newspaper.
IT may be recalled here that the students of many districts have earlier protested for the deferment of examinations of the 10th, 11th and 12th standard; however, the School Education Department had also told them that there will be no deferment of exams and reduction in syllabi of all these three classes.
Pertinently, the DSEK has further ordered all the private and government schools to complete whole syllabi of these three classes prior a week before the commencement of annual exams of class 12th standard which will commence from October 22 for 12th class, while as the examinations of 10th and 11th standard exams will also start from October 24 and 26 respectively.
Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) G N Itoo told Rising Kashmir “Teachers have to go for training which is required to attend for one day in their respective districts.”
He said, “In a list, I have seen approximately 8-10 non-teaching staff has been nominated for election duty from DSEK,” adding, that the Chief Education Officers (CEO’s) are the concerned authorities who have a knowledge and information of all teachers nominated for the deputation of election duty.”
Itoo said, “this can become an issue and a problem to the students who because if teachers were directed to attend election duties, it will affect their studies.”
Lamenting on the issue, Itoo further said that previously, former education minister Altaf Bukhari had said that the teachers will be confined to teach only
Officials at CEO office, Srinagar, informed that they don’t have exact figures regarding the deployment of teachers for election duties adding “This fact cannot be also denied that maximum manpower has been probably to be deployed from the education department. But the teachers have not got any formal orders so far.”
The J&K government earlier in the month of January had said that the deployment of government school teachers as booth level officers (BLOs) for election-related works was adversely affecting the academics and overall education standards of students in government-run schools. Chief Election Officer (CEO) Jammu and Kashmir, didn’t respond to any calls from this reporter.