Crisis at SKIMS emergency, patients suffer

Mansoor PeerSrinagar
There are few doctors in the emergency at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura as the resident doctors continued their strike for the fourth consecutive day here taking toll on patient care.
Patients told Rising Kashmir that there are few doctors at the emergency due to which patients are suffering a lot.
“It is happening here from the past four days and nobody bothers about it. We are suffering a lot. We are compelled to go to other hospitals which are already abuzz with patients,” patients said.
Around 400 resident doctors at the institute began an indefinite strike on Friday seeking abolition of pay discrepancy.
They left out patients to suffer in the crucial departments.
However, medical superintendent SKIMS Dr Farooq Jan said that the emergency is working smoothly.
“Of course patients are suffering but there are four doctors at the emergency,” he said.
Patients at the medical oncology said that there are no doctors as the department is run by lone faculty member.