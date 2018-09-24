‘Crippled’ Edu dept expels child for being differently-able

For past 2 yrs, Saleem’s father Nazeer piggybacked him to school
Javid SofiPulwama, Sep 22:
Nazeer Ahmad Gorsi, a 40-year-old Gujjar living in a wooden house in Kandi Pathri village of Pulwama stares at a primary school opposite his house.
For the past few weeks, every morning at nine, Nazeer starts peeping out his mud and wood log house through its only medium-sized door.
He gazes down the beautiful meadows, pristine fresh water stream and atop an elevation where students of the Primary School Kandi-Pathri are engaged in their routine class work.
Soon sorrow engulfs Nazeer’s face.
Until June this year, Nazeer’s second son, Sameer Ahmad Gorsi, a differently-able child was a student of the 2nd standard at this school.
However, he was struck off and debarred from attending his class for not being a regular to school.
Nazeer, a simpleton, failed to get his son back to school despite making many rounds and pleading with Saleem’s teachers to re-admit him.
“I want to empower my differently-able son with education,” Nazeer said. “My son too is very serious about studies and without education life of my son will get wasted.”
While Nazeer, the father of four, was unfortunate not to attend a school, he wants to give the best of education to his kids.
“I regret not attending the school and wasting my life in manual labour,” Nazeer said. “I now want to make it sure that this does not happen to my children.”
This drove him to admit Saleem in a normal school even though at the age of two, he was declared paralytic, his legs and an arm rendered non-functional.
For the past two years, Nazeer has been piggybacking Saleem to school.
Each school day, he would take his 9-year-old paralysed child, piggyback him and move down an undulating slope, cross a long bridge made of wooden planks and then climb a steep dirt path to reach the Primary School Kandi Pathri.
“It is an exhausting experience and takes me around 30 minutes to reach the school and at each turn I take a rest for 10 minutes after crossing the stream,” Nazeer said. “After dropping my son at the school, I would begin start my routine work as a labourer and in the afternoon when schools would close, my son would keep waiting for me till evening.”
Nazeer said, “In the evening, I would take him back to home. However, the pain and exhaustion of this daunting task would turn into a comfort on listening to my son recalling the basic counting and English letters that he memorized in a stammering language.”
In the past two years, the father never failed to drop his son at school and pick him back until May when he became busy his manual labour.
And when he became free, he took his son back to the school where teachers informed him that he had been “struck off” and would not be allowed to sit until he fills a new admission form and deposits a new admission fee.
Expulsion of his child from school has broken Nazeer’s heart and he has appealed the authorities of Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK) to intervene.
Chief Education Officer, Pulwama, Mushtaq Ahmad Salroo assured that the differently-able kid, Saleem would be re-admitted without filling any new admission form or paying any fee.
“We have trained 10 teachers in eight education zones of the district to teach children with special needs,” he said. “They don’t have a centre for children with special needs in the district but teachers have instructions to localised teaching for differently-able students.”
Meanwhile, educationists termed the DSEK and State’s Education department as “crippled” as it had become insensitive to needs of special children and instead of encouraging a differently-able child had shown the door to him.